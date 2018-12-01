Oaktree Specialty Lending (OCSL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The credit services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $38.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.14 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 33.71% and a return on equity of 7.25%.
Shares of OCSL stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.76. The stock had a trading volume of 846,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,513. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 52-week low of $4.17 and a 52-week high of $5.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $669.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is presently 88.37%.
OCSL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 11th. National Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Monday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oaktree Specialty Lending currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.42.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCSL. Hilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 24.6% in the third quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,957,659 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,630,000 after acquiring an additional 780,594 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 63.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,145,485 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,475,000 after acquiring an additional 443,222 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 271.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 385,027 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 281,281 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 4.0% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,969,793 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,570,000 after acquiring an additional 270,487 shares during the period. Finally, Bruni J V & Co. Co. increased its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 10.6% in the second quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 2,171,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,380,000 after acquiring an additional 208,008 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.63% of the company’s stock.
Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile
Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.
