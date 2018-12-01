Oaktree Specialty Lending (OCSL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The credit services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $38.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.14 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 33.71% and a return on equity of 7.25%.

Shares of OCSL stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.76. The stock had a trading volume of 846,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,513. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 52-week low of $4.17 and a 52-week high of $5.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $669.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is presently 88.37%.

OCSL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 11th. National Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Monday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oaktree Specialty Lending currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.42.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCSL. Hilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 24.6% in the third quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,957,659 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,630,000 after acquiring an additional 780,594 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 63.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,145,485 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,475,000 after acquiring an additional 443,222 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 271.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 385,027 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 281,281 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 4.0% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,969,793 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,570,000 after acquiring an additional 270,487 shares during the period. Finally, Bruni J V & Co. Co. increased its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 10.6% in the second quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 2,171,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,380,000 after acquiring an additional 208,008 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.63% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/01/oaktree-specialty-lending-ocsl-issues-earnings-results-beats-estimates-by-0-01-eps.html.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

Further Reading: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.