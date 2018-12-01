Oaktree Strategic Income (OCSI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Oaktree Strategic Income had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 43.37%. The company had revenue of $14.72 million during the quarter.

Oaktree Strategic Income stock opened at $8.52 on Friday. Oaktree Strategic Income has a 1 year low of $7.44 and a 1 year high of $8.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $249.88 million, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. Oaktree Strategic Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Oaktree Strategic Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th.

In related news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 11,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $98,854.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 29,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total value of $255,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 9,899 shares of company stock valued at $84,496 and sold 126,330 shares valued at $1,091,409. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Oaktree Strategic Income by 80.5% in the second quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 570,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,850,000 after acquiring an additional 254,503 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Oaktree Strategic Income by 29.7% in the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 407,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after acquiring an additional 93,352 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Oaktree Strategic Income by 37.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 393,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 107,375 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Oaktree Strategic Income by 68.0% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 139,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 56,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Oaktree Strategic Income in the third quarter valued at approximately $877,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.19% of the company’s stock.

About Oaktree Strategic Income

Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financing solutions in the form of floating rate senior secured loans to mid-sized companies.

