Occidental Petroleum Co. (OXY) Position Trimmed by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 26.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,101 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 38,619 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $8,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 89,922 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,525,000 after acquiring an additional 5,791 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,692,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,608 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 12,180 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 5th. National Alliance Securities upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

Shares of OXY stock opened at $70.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.54 billion, a PE ratio of 78.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.80. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.47 and a fifty-two week high of $87.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 22.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 98.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 350.56%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

