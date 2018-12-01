Oceaneering International (OII) Stake Increased by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) by 44.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,481,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 764,010 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $68,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 12.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,561,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,206,000 after purchasing an additional 275,126 shares in the last quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the second quarter valued at $12,965,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the second quarter valued at $1,844,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 31.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,198,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $285,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 3.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE OII opened at $16.79 on Friday. Oceaneering International has a 1-year low of $16.46 and a 1-year high of $28.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -239.86 and a beta of 1.66.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 1.34%. The company had revenue of $519.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.15 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Oceaneering International will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OII. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Oceaneering International in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. SunTrust Banks set a $24.00 price target on Oceaneering International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen initiated coverage on Oceaneering International in a research report on Saturday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Societe Generale raised Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $27.00 price target on Oceaneering International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oceaneering International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.38.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

