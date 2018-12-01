OceanFirst Financial Corp. (OCFC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Brokerages expect that OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.56 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the highest is $0.56. OceanFirst Financial reported earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover OceanFirst Financial.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $69.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.31 million. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 9.09%.

OCFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of OCFC opened at $25.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.56. OceanFirst Financial has a 12-month low of $23.97 and a 12-month high of $30.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 5th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from OceanFirst Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 2nd. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCFC. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the second quarter valued at about $24,284,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the second quarter valued at about $19,975,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 14.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,139,461 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $94,058,000 after acquiring an additional 402,644 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 17.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,612,305 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $78,265,000 after acquiring an additional 380,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the third quarter valued at about $9,544,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.

