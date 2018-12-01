Oclaro Inc (OCLR) Position Trimmed by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its stake in Oclaro Inc (NASDAQ:OCLR) by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 159,450 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Oclaro were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCLR. Alpine Associates Management Inc. boosted its stake in Oclaro by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 3,483,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,142,000 after purchasing an additional 689,383 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Oclaro in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,949,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in Oclaro by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 300,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Oclaro by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,607,000 after purchasing an additional 7,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Oclaro by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,903,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $222,634,000 after purchasing an additional 906,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.09% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:OCLR opened at $8.07 on Friday. Oclaro Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.61.
Oclaro (NASDAQ:OCLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Oclaro had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $131.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.15 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oclaro Inc will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OCLR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oclaro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. BidaskClub cut shares of Oclaro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oclaro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oclaro has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.48.
Oclaro Profile
Oclaro, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets optical components, modules, and subsystems for the long-haul, metro, and data center markets worldwide. The company's products generate, detect, combine, and separate light signals in optical communications networks. It offers client side transceivers, including pluggable transceivers; line side transceivers; tunable laser transmitters, such as discrete lasers and co-packaged laser modulators; lithium niobate modulators to manipulate the phase or the amplitude of an optical signal; transponder modules for transmitter and receiver functions; and discrete lasers and receivers for metro and long-haul applications.
