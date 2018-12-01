Oclaro Inc (OCLR) Position Trimmed by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its stake in Oclaro Inc (NASDAQ:OCLR) by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 159,450 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Oclaro were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCLR. Alpine Associates Management Inc. boosted its stake in Oclaro by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 3,483,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,142,000 after purchasing an additional 689,383 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Oclaro in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,949,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in Oclaro by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 300,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Oclaro by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,607,000 after purchasing an additional 7,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Oclaro by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,903,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $222,634,000 after purchasing an additional 906,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Oclaro alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OCLR opened at $8.07 on Friday. Oclaro Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.61.

Oclaro (NASDAQ:OCLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Oclaro had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $131.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.15 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oclaro Inc will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OCLR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oclaro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. BidaskClub cut shares of Oclaro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oclaro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oclaro has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.48.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/01/oclaro-inc-oclr-position-trimmed-by-pinnacle-associates-ltd.html.

Oclaro Profile

Oclaro, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets optical components, modules, and subsystems for the long-haul, metro, and data center markets worldwide. The company's products generate, detect, combine, and separate light signals in optical communications networks. It offers client side transceivers, including pluggable transceivers; line side transceivers; tunable laser transmitters, such as discrete lasers and co-packaged laser modulators; lithium niobate modulators to manipulate the phase or the amplitude of an optical signal; transponder modules for transmitter and receiver functions; and discrete lasers and receivers for metro and long-haul applications.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oclaro Inc (NASDAQ:OCLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Oclaro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oclaro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.