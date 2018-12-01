OctoCoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $0.00 (888)

OctoCoin (CURRENCY:888) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. In the last seven days, OctoCoin has traded 27.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One OctoCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. OctoCoin has a market capitalization of $138,452.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of OctoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

APIS (APIS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007508 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000963 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000154 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Banyan Network (BBN) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000207 BTC.

OctoCoin Coin Profile

OctoCoin (CRYPTO:888) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 8th, 2014. OctoCoin’s total supply is 54,986,834 coins. OctoCoin’s official Twitter account is @octocoin888 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OctoCoin is octocoinfoundation.org.

Buying and Selling OctoCoin

OctoCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OctoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OctoCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OctoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

