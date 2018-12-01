Olin Co. (OLN) Receives $31.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OLN shares. Barclays started coverage on Olin in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut Olin from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Cowen raised their target price on Olin from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Olin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $38.00 price objective on Olin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th.

In other news, Director Scott Mcdougald Sutton acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.62 per share, with a total value of $324,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John Maurice Sampson acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.84 per share, for a total transaction of $99,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 21,800 shares of company stock worth $460,844. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLN. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 3.0% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 65,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 16.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,595 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 6.1% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,622 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 7.0% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 36,416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 3.7% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 75,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 81.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE OLN traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,061,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,918,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.75. Olin has a 12 month low of $18.49 and a 12 month high of $38.84.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 11.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Olin will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Olin’s payout ratio is 98.77%.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, and potassium hydroxide.

