OncoSec Medical (ONCS) PT Set at $5.00 by Maxim Group

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) received a $5.00 price objective from research analysts at Maxim Group in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Maxim Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 468.18% from the stock’s current price.

ONCS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of OncoSec Medical in a report on Monday, October 15th. HC Wainwright downgraded OncoSec Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Dawson James downgraded OncoSec Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. OncoSec Medical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.00.

NASDAQ:ONCS opened at $0.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $51.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.28. OncoSec Medical has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $2.32.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ONCS. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in OncoSec Medical by 2,073.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,000,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 954,547 shares during the last quarter. Nexthera Capital LP boosted its position in OncoSec Medical by 26.6% during the second quarter. Nexthera Capital LP now owns 2,614,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 550,000 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in OncoSec Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $414,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in OncoSec Medical by 1,303.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 238,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 221,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC boosted its position in OncoSec Medical by 157.1% during the second quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. 22.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OncoSec Medical Company Profile

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing DNA-based intratumoral immunotherapies in the United States. The company's investigational technology, ImmunoPulseis designed to enhance the local delivery and uptake of DNA-based immune-targeting agents, such as plasmid encoded IL-12 (tavokinogene telseplasmid or tavo) for the treatment of cancer.

