OneRoot Network 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $68,341.00 (RNT)

OneRoot Network (CURRENCY:RNT) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 1st. During the last week, OneRoot Network has traded up 12.5% against the US dollar. One OneRoot Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0528 or 0.00001240 BTC on exchanges. OneRoot Network has a market cap of $13.08 million and $68,341.00 worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00008751 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00003936 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00023427 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.47 or 0.02242330 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00125272 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00194387 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.63 or 0.08880449 BTC.

OneRoot Network launched on December 8th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 247,734,355 tokens. OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork. OneRoot Network’s official website is www.oneroot.io/en.

OneRoot Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneRoot Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OneRoot Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OneRoot Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

