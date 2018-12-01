Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Invests $685,000 in Primoris Services Corp (PRIM) Stock

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,611 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned approximately 0.05% of Primoris Services at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRIM. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Primoris Services by 4.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,762,336 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,561,000 after purchasing an additional 113,251 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Primoris Services by 0.7% in the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,733,782 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,441,000 after purchasing an additional 19,802 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Primoris Services by 2.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,358,959 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,235,000 after purchasing an additional 66,141 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Primoris Services by 52.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,272,707 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,589,000 after purchasing an additional 437,629 shares during the period. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in Primoris Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,721,000. Institutional investors own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRIM opened at $24.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.24. Primoris Services Corp has a 1 year low of $20.79 and a 1 year high of $28.96.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $908.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $789.90 million. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business’s revenue was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Primoris Services Corp will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.87%.

Several analysts have commented on PRIM shares. ValuEngine lowered Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. BidaskClub lowered Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Primoris Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.75.

In other news, Director Brian Pratt sold 725,003 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $18,226,575.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,946,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,633,778.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 1,964 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $49,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,897 shares in the company, valued at $297,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 734,833 shares of company stock worth $18,475,786 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, water and wastewater, and engineering services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Power, Pipeline, Utilities, and Civil segments.

