Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Takes $864,000 Position in Exponent, Inc. (EXPO)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 16,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $864,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Exponent by 1,245.0% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 244,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,823,000 after purchasing an additional 226,586 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Exponent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Exponent by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,736,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,890,000 after purchasing an additional 814,572 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Exponent by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,022,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,397,000 after purchasing an additional 488,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort L.P. bought a new position in shares of Exponent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Exponent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Exponent in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Exponent has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of Exponent stock opened at $50.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.95 and a beta of 0.61. Exponent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.90 and a 52 week high of $54.58.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $88.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.52 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 13.98%. Exponent’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.60%.

In other Exponent news, insider Harri Kytomaa sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $343,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,410. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

