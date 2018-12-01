Oracle Co. (ORCL) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,054,818 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 477,654 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.10% of Oracle worth $209,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 21.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,683,832 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,100,949,000 after buying an additional 8,401,411 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter worth approximately $218,896,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD boosted its holdings in Oracle by 787.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 1,944,051 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $85,654,000 after buying an additional 1,725,077 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 202.1% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,136,058 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $94,115,000 after buying an additional 1,428,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter worth approximately $54,770,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $187,537.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,729.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 131,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total transaction of $6,707,277.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,582,691.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,946 shares of company stock valued at $7,257,365 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Oracle stock opened at $48.76 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $42.57 and a 52 week high of $53.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The company has a market capitalization of $198.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.12.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 17th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. Oracle had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Oracle announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, September 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to buy up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ORCL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Societe Generale set a $50.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.71.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

