Orbotech Ltd (ORBK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Analysts expect Orbotech Ltd (NASDAQ:ORBK) to post $0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Orbotech’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.91. Orbotech also reported earnings of $0.87 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orbotech will report full-year earnings of $3.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $3.52. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.80 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Orbotech.

Get Orbotech alerts:

Orbotech (NASDAQ:ORBK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.11). Orbotech had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $261.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.49 million.

ORBK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orbotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Orbotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Orbotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpine Associates Management Inc. lifted its stake in Orbotech by 273.7% in the third quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,947,434 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $115,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,350 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Orbotech by 182.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 882,010 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $54,508,000 after purchasing an additional 569,263 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Orbotech by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 818,332 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,642,000 after purchasing an additional 18,251 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Orbotech by 8.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 698,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,548,000 after purchasing an additional 56,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Orbotech by 43.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 541,251 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,172,000 after purchasing an additional 163,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ORBK opened at $58.02 on Wednesday. Orbotech has a twelve month low of $44.14 and a twelve month high of $65.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Orbotech Company Profile

Orbotech Ltd. provides yield-enhancing and process-enabling solutions for the manufacture of printed circuit boards (PCBs), flat panel displays (FPDs), semiconductor devices (SDs), and other electronic components in China, Taiwan, North America, Europe, Japan, Korea, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Production Solutions for the Electronics Industry, Solar Energy, and Recognition Software.

See Also: Outstanding Shares

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orbotech (ORBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orbotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orbotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.