O’Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) Shares Sold by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 18.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,561 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $5,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 503.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,592 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,293,000 after purchasing an additional 40,544 shares during the period. Madison Investment Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 6.2% during the second quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc. now owns 248,277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,921,000 after purchasing an additional 14,576 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 100.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 523,585 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $143,236,000 after purchasing an additional 262,779 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 15.6% during the second quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth about $3,559,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $346.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.11. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 1-year low of $217.64 and a 1-year high of $363.20. The company has a market capitalization of $28.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.07.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.19. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 259.86%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 16.1 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 13th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 12,526 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.06, for a total value of $4,397,377.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ORLY shares. BidaskClub cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 15th. Bank of America restated a “top pick” rating and set a $390.00 price objective (up previously from $330.00) on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, September 17th. ValuEngine upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.25.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts, driveline parts, and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, wiper blades, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

