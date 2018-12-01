ORIX (IX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

ORIX (NYSE:IX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “ORIX CORP-ADR is a diversified financial services institution with diverse operations in both corporate and retail finance, including: leasing, lending, rentals, life insurance, real estate financing and development, venture capital, investment and retail banking, commodities funds and securities brokerage. Their international operations include leasing, rentals, fixed income investment, aircraft and ship financing, commercial mortgage servicing and property development. “

Shares of ORIX stock opened at $80.98 on Thursday. ORIX has a 1 year low of $75.67 and a 1 year high of $100.03. The firm has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a PE ratio of 73.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IX. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in ORIX in the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new stake in ORIX in the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in ORIX in the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in ORIX in the 3rd quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in ORIX in the 3rd quarter worth about $245,000. 1.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ORIX Company Profile

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services primarily in Japan and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment engages in lending, leasing, and fee businesses.

