Osram Licht (OSR) PT Set at €40.00 by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on Osram Licht (FRA:OSR) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on Osram Licht and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Commerzbank set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on Osram Licht and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €51.00 ($59.30) price target on Osram Licht and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €48.00 ($55.81) price target on Osram Licht and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on Osram Licht and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €44.50 ($51.74).

Osram Licht stock opened at €40.47 ($47.06) on Tuesday. Osram Licht has a 52-week low of €54.80 ($63.72) and a 52-week high of €79.42 ($92.35).

Osram Licht Company Profile

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Specialty Lighting, Opto Semiconductors, and Lighting Solutions & Systems segments. The Specialty Lighting segment develops and produces lamps and lighting systems for the automotive sector, studio, stage and TV, and projection system applications, as well as special lamps for industrial and medical applications; produces lamps for disinfecting liquids, surfaces, and gases with UV light.

