Otter Tail (OTTR) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $53.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “OTTER TAIL’s primary business is the production, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is also engaged in other businesses which are referred to as Health Services Operations and Diversified Operations. “

Get Otter Tail alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Otter Tail from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.00.

OTTR stock opened at $48.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.48. Otter Tail has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $49.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 0.54.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Otter Tail had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $227.70 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Otter Tail’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Otter Tail will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.04%.

In related news, VP Paul L. Knutson sold 3,000 shares of Otter Tail stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.79, for a total transaction of $143,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Erickson sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $108,905.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OTTR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Otter Tail by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,680,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,615,000 after acquiring an additional 135,824 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Otter Tail by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,376,000 after acquiring an additional 64,097 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Otter Tail during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,711,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Otter Tail by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 516,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,718,000 after acquiring an additional 48,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Otter Tail during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,000,000. 42.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Otter Tail (OTTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.