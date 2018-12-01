Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Price Target Cut to $205.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $260.00 to $205.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PANW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks to $282.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. First Analysis upgraded Palo Alto Networks from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, September 7th. CIBC upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $240.26.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $172.95 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $140.12 and a 12 month high of $239.50. The company has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -314.45, a PEG ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The network technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 1.99% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $656.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.24, for a total transaction of $9,409,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.20, for a total value of $5,586,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,121,927 shares in the company, valued at $208,902,807.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 284,711 shares of company stock worth $62,090,136 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at $237,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 28.4% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,839 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $6,542,000 after acquiring an additional 7,049 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 7.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 6,021 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 87.2% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 151,880 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $31,207,000 after acquiring an additional 70,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers Inc. PA raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 36.8% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 12,912 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

