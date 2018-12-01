Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Price Target Lowered to $160.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group from $185.00 to $160.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $267.00 to $249.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. First Analysis upgraded Palo Alto Networks from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $240.26.

Shares of NYSE:PANW traded down $3.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $172.95. 5,456,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,400,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $140.12 and a 12 month high of $239.50. The firm has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -314.45, a PEG ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.22.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 29th. The network technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 1.99% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $656.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 1,979 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.22, for a total transaction of $463,521.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,338,801.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Mark Anderson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.92, for a total value of $6,957,600.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 140,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,663,844.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 284,711 shares of company stock valued at $62,090,136 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 2,475.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

