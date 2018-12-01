Pan American Silver (PAAS) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pan American Silver from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. TD Securities set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Pan American Silver and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pan American Silver from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Pan American Silver and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.09.

NASDAQ:PAAS opened at $12.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.21. Pan American Silver has a 52 week low of $12.12 and a 52 week high of $18.75.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $187.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.93 million. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 14.75%. Pan American Silver’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 16th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fore Capital LLC bought a new position in Pan American Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,000. HRT Financial LLC bought a new position in Pan American Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at about $151,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Pan American Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at about $166,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Pan American Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in Pan American Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. 50.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper. The company holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Alamo Dorado, Huaron, Morococha, Manantial Espejo, and San Vicente mines.

