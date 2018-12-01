Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,098 Shares of Array Biopharma Inc (ARRY)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,153,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,098 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.54% of Array Biopharma worth $17,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Array Biopharma by 11.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,101,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $411,945,000 after buying an additional 2,711,240 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Array Biopharma by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,121,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $260,243,000 after buying an additional 201,556 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Array Biopharma by 127.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,578,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,048,000 after buying an additional 2,006,894 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Array Biopharma by 19.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,116,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,377,000 after buying an additional 506,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Array Biopharma by 4.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,524,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,364,000 after buying an additional 105,314 shares during the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARRY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Array Biopharma in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Array Biopharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Array Biopharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Array Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.44.

NASDAQ:ARRY opened at $15.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.82 and a beta of 1.11. Array Biopharma Inc has a one year low of $10.36 and a one year high of $20.21. The company has a quick ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Array Biopharma (NASDAQ:ARRY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $56.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 million. Array Biopharma had a negative net margin of 66.77% and a negative return on equity of 74.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 91.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Array Biopharma Inc will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Carrie Smith Cox bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.87 per share, for a total transaction of $50,610.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $50,610. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lunsen Gil J. Van sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $265,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,503.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Array Biopharma

Array BioPharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs to treat patients with cancer and other diseases in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It provides BRAFTOVITM (encorafenib) capsules in combination with MEKTOVI (binimetinib) tablets for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma with a BRAF mutation.

