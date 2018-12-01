Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PTEN. Zacks Investment Research cut Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. BidaskClub cut Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $23.00 price target on Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. UBS Group set a $23.00 price target on Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $21.00 price target on Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.88.

PTEN stock opened at $13.88 on Friday. Patterson-UTI Energy has a fifty-two week low of $13.73 and a fifty-two week high of $25.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.35 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $867.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTEN. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 237.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,301,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,592,000 after buying an additional 3,024,974 shares during the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,281,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,002,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,807,000 after buying an additional 1,969,498 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,956,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,699,000 after buying an additional 1,350,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,250,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,726,000 after buying an additional 954,047 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Contract Drilling and Pressure Pumping. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in Texas, southeastern New Mexico, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

