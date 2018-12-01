Paul D. Elliott Sells 196,288 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (CDAY) Stock

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) COO Paul D. Elliott sold 196,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $7,851,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of CDAY traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 743,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,538. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc has a 1-year low of $28.65 and a 1-year high of $44.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $179.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.29 million. Ceridian HCM had a positive return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CDAY shares. William Blair raised shares of Ceridian HCM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Monday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the second quarter worth approximately $286,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the second quarter worth approximately $332,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the second quarter worth approximately $344,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Ceridian HCM by 84.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 10,790 shares during the period. 70.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/01/paul-d-elliott-sells-196288-shares-of-ceridian-hcm-holding-inc-cday-stock.html.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management services. It operates through Human Capital Management (HCM), and LifeWorks segments. The Human Capital Management segment includes cloud solutions, dayforce and powerplay, as well as bureau HCM solutions. The LifeWorks segment reflects the results of LifeWorks joint venture.

Read More: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.