Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL) Insider Daniel H. Schulman Sells 26,000 Shares

Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 26,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.92, for a total value of $2,181,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 326,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,427,237.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $1.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.81. 11,263,757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,231,013. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $68.61 and a 52 week high of $93.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.29 billion, a PE ratio of 49.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.23.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Paypal had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Paypal’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Paypal in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paypal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Paypal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Paypal from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Paypal from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.96.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Whitener Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Paypal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Paypal by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Paypal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC bought a new stake in Paypal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Landaas & Co. WI ADV bought a new stake in Paypal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The company's platform allows consumers to shop by sending payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

