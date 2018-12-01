PDL BioPharma (PDLI) Shares Up 5.1%

PDL BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:PDLI) shares shot up 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.10 and last traded at $3.09. 2,161,150 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 1,509,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.94.

PDLI has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of PDL BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of PDL BioPharma in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PDL BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of PDL BioPharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. PDL BioPharma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 10.61 and a current ratio of 10.88. The stock has a market cap of $451.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.30.

PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter. PDL BioPharma had a negative net margin of 28.41% and a positive return on equity of 7.72%. As a group, analysts forecast that PDL BioPharma Inc will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

PDL BioPharma announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, September 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biotechnology company to buy up to 27.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in PDL BioPharma by 130.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 40,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 22,650 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in PDL BioPharma by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 24,925 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in PDL BioPharma by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 68,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 21,899 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in PDL BioPharma by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 34,078 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in PDL BioPharma in the 2nd quarter worth $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

PDL BioPharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:PDLI)

PDL BioPharma, Inc acquires and manages companies, products, royalty agreements, and debt facilities in the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Income Generating Assets, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices.

