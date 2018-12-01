Pedity Market Capitalization Tops $2.02 Million (PEDI)

Pedity (CURRENCY:PEDI) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. One Pedity token can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges including Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Stellarport. In the last seven days, Pedity has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar. Pedity has a market capitalization of $2.02 million and approximately $4,148.00 worth of Pedity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00008825 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00003940 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00023647 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.68 or 0.02254727 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00126007 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00196369 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.85 or 0.09256317 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Pedity’s total supply is 3,999,984,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,368,610,817 tokens. The official website for Pedity is pedity.com. Pedity’s official Twitter account is @Pedity_Official.

Pedity can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellarport and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pedity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pedity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pedity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

