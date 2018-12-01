Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for GB Group (GBG)

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of GB Group (LON:GBG) in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of GB Group in a research report on Monday, October 29th.

Shares of GBG stock opened at GBX 466.50 ($6.10) on Tuesday. GB Group has a 1 year low of GBX 270 ($3.53) and a 1 year high of GBX 458.25 ($5.99).

About GB Group

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Identity Proofing and Identity Solutions. The company's solutions include ID verification, which helps in verifying consumers' identities remotely, without the physical presentation of documentation, in order to combat ID fraud, money laundering, and restricting access to under-age content, purchases, and gambling; and ID employ and comply that provides background checks through online verification and authentication of individuals.

