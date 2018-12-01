Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for STV Group (STVG)

STV Group (LON:STVG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Thursday.

Shares of LON:STVG opened at GBX 355 ($4.64) on Thursday. STV Group has a 52 week low of GBX 295.28 ($3.86) and a 52 week high of GBX 392 ($5.12).

In related news, insider George Watt sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 369 ($4.82), for a total value of £147,600 ($192,865.54).

STV Group Company Profile

STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Consumer, Productions, and External Lottery Management. It creates and produces news, sports, and weather content for broadcast networks.

