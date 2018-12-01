Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) Position Lifted by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 5.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 870,450 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 45,170 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $54,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEGA. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in Pegasystems by 63.0% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,238,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,608,000 after acquiring an additional 478,916 shares in the last quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Pegasystems by 2.1% in the third quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 335,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,989,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Pegasystems in the third quarter valued at $122,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pegasystems by 219.2% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,665,000 after acquiring an additional 160,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Pegasystems by 6.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,000,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,631,000 after acquiring an additional 62,385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PEGA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Monday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Pegasystems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.20.

In other news, VP Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $25,590.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,639 shares in the company, valued at $802,576.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $29,716.05. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,029.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,065 shares of company stock valued at $1,114,607 in the last quarter. Insiders own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEGA opened at $53.99 on Friday. Pegasystems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.40 and a fifty-two week high of $67.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 245.41 and a beta of 1.28.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 1.08%. The business had revenue of $203.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Pegasystems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports software applications for marketing, sales automation, customer service, and operations in the United States and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients. The company offers customer engagement applications, including Pega Marketing that enable enterprises to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega sales automation to automate and manage the sales process; and Pega customer service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers, the right people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience and to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity.

