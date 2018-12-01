Pegasystems (PEGA) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

PEGA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pegasystems from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $76.00 target price (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Monday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.20.

Shares of Pegasystems stock opened at $53.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 245.41 and a beta of 1.28. Pegasystems has a 1 year low of $45.40 and a 1 year high of $67.95.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $203.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.57 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 1.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Pegasystems will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pegasystems news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total value of $80,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,644.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $25,590.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,576.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,065 shares of company stock valued at $1,114,607. 52.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PEGA. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Pegasystems by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Pegasystems by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in Pegasystems by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 10,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 5,380 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Pegasystems by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 33,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 9,455 shares during the period. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Pegasystems during the 2nd quarter valued at $599,000. 45.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports software applications for marketing, sales automation, customer service, and operations in the United States and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients. The company offers customer engagement applications, including Pega Marketing that enable enterprises to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega sales automation to automate and manage the sales process; and Pega customer service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers, the right people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience and to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity.

