Pembina Pipeline Corp (PBA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

PBA has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Pembina Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th.

NYSE:PBA opened at $33.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Pembina Pipeline has a 52-week low of $29.28 and a 52-week high of $36.99.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 18.00%. The business’s revenue was up 95.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.144 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 21st. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 130.08%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 196.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,336 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The company operates approximately 10,000 kilometers of pipeline network that transports hydrocarbon liquids and extends across Alberta and parts of British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and North Dakota; and owns and operates the Nipisi and Mitsue pipelines, which provide transportation for producers operating in the Pelican Lake and Peace River heavy oil regions of Alberta; transports synthetic crude oil for the Syncrude project and the Horizon project to delivery points near Edmonton, Alberta; and operates Cheecham Lateral, which transports synthetic crude to oil sands producers operating southeast of Fort McMurray, Alberta.

