Penumbra Inc (PEN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $145.57.

PEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Penumbra from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Penumbra from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th.

Shares of NYSE:PEN traded up $1.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $139.22. 280,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,366. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of -13,922.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.41. Penumbra has a 12-month low of $82.55 and a 12-month high of $167.35.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $111.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.59 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Penumbra will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $98,805.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Penumbra by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,646,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,116,000 after acquiring an additional 68,479 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Penumbra by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,561,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,784,000 after acquiring an additional 34,271 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Penumbra by 4.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 806,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,725,000 after acquiring an additional 31,086 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Penumbra by 3.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,714,000 after acquiring an additional 21,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partner Fund Management L.P. boosted its stake in Penumbra by 26.3% in the third quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. now owns 725,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,593,000 after acquiring an additional 151,001 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

