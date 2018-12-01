People’s United Financial, Inc. (PBCT) Short Interest Update

People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,886,869 shares, a decrease of 8.8% from the October 31st total of 18,516,783 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,370,130 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

PBCT opened at $16.86 on Friday. People’s United Financial has a 1-year low of $15.04 and a 1-year high of $20.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.96.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 23.98%. The company had revenue of $398.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that People’s United Financial will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 1st were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 67.31%.

In other People’s United Financial news, insider Mark F. Herron sold 10,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total transaction of $204,702.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,663.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Lee C. Powlus sold 48,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $866,154.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 146,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,518.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of People’s United Financial in the second quarter valued at $150,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of People’s United Financial in the third quarter valued at $159,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of People’s United Financial in the third quarter valued at $173,000. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of People’s United Financial in the third quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Argent Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of People’s United Financial in the second quarter valued at $182,000. 72.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PBCT. Zacks Investment Research raised People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $18.00 price objective on People’s United Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine cut People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised People’s United Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. People’s United Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.21.

WARNING: “People’s United Financial, Inc. (PBCT) Short Interest Update” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/01/peoples-united-financial-inc-pbct-short-interest-update.html.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.