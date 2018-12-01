Perigon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,200 Shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (DLR)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 57.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 105.5% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 378.1% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the third quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the third quarter valued at $176,000. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DLR opened at $115.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 1-year low of $96.56 and a 1-year high of $125.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.41.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($1.29). DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $768.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.80%.

In other DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH news, CTO Christopher Sharp sold 5,000 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $666,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $131.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets set a $120.00 target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Guggenheim raised shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.47.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

