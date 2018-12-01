Perigon Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,001 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Peak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4,813.3% in the third quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $72.77 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $68.58 and a 1 year high of $115.98. The company has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.64.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 23.74% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 26th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.93%.

Several analysts have recently commented on SWKS shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Citigroup lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Charter Equity reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.84.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.25, for a total transaction of $258,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 144,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,441,648.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Aldrich sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.48, for a total transaction of $497,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 147,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,368,600.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,500 shares of company stock worth $2,197,150. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase shifters, phase locked loops, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

