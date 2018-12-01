Perigon Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Mongodb Inc (MDB)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 858 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mongodb were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Mongodb in the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Mongodb in the 3rd quarter worth about $182,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Mongodb in the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Regis Management CO LLC bought a new position in Mongodb in the 2nd quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mongodb in the 3rd quarter worth about $252,000. Institutional investors own 48.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $82.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -47.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.74. Mongodb Inc has a 1-year low of $24.62 and a 1-year high of $85.78.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $57.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.75 million. Mongodb had a negative return on equity of 52.67% and a negative net margin of 57.74%. Mongodb’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mongodb Inc will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on MDB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mongodb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. CIBC began coverage on Mongodb in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Mongodb in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on Mongodb in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Nomura downgraded Mongodb from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mongodb has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.92.

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 63,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $5,349,396.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $8,377,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 336,283 shares of company stock worth $26,869,879. 40.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Mongodb

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

