PetroChina (PTR) Upgraded to Overweight by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PetroChina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of PetroChina in a report on Monday, September 24th. Macquarie downgraded shares of PetroChina from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PetroChina from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.90.

Shares of PTR opened at $69.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. PetroChina has a one year low of $65.69 and a one year high of $85.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.04 and a beta of 1.43.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter. PetroChina had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $88.35 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that PetroChina will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PetroChina during the third quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PetroChina during the second quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PetroChina during the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PetroChina during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of PetroChina during the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. 0.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PetroChina

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

