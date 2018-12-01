Peugeot (PEUGF) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Finds

News headlines about Peugeot (OTCMKTS:PEUGF) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Peugeot earned a media sentiment score of 1.57 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

PEUGF stock remained flat at $$21.93 during mid-day trading on Friday. Peugeot has a 52-week low of $20.20 and a 52-week high of $29.66.

Peugeot Company Profile

Peugeot SA engages in automotive, automotive equipment, and finance businesses in Europe, Eurasia, China and South-Asia, India Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. The company's Automotive segment designs, manufactures, and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles under the Peugeot, Citroën, Opel, Vauxhall, and DS brands.

