Peugeot (UG) Given a €24.00 Price Target at HSBC

HSBC set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on Peugeot (EPA:UG) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.00 ($38.37) price objective on Peugeot and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on Peugeot and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on shares of Peugeot and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on shares of Peugeot and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on shares of Peugeot and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €24.49 ($28.48).

Peugeot has a twelve month low of €16.45 ($19.13) and a twelve month high of €21.01 ($24.43).

About Peugeot

Peugeot SA engages in automotive, automotive equipment, and finance businesses in Europe, Eurasia, China and South-Asia, India Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. The company's Automotive segment designs, manufactures, and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles under the Peugeot, Citroën, Opel, Vauxhall, and DS brands.

