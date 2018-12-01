Pfizer Inc. (PFE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.25.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PFE. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $45.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank set a $45.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $40.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th.

Get Pfizer alerts:

PFE opened at $46.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.88. Pfizer has a 12-month low of $33.20 and a 12-month high of $46.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 44.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.32%.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 55,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,008.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 21,976,484 shares in the company, valued at $395,576,712. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 5.4% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 33,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 25.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 285,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,352,000 after purchasing an additional 57,176 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 962,667.3% in the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 500,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,163,000 after purchasing an additional 500,587 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 10.9% in the second quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 681,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,127,000 after purchasing an additional 67,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 61.7% in the first quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 21,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 8,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.