Pfizer (PFE) Receives Daily News Sentiment Score of 2.19

News coverage about Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) has been trending positive on Saturday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Pfizer earned a news sentiment score of 2.19 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the biopharmaceutical company an news buzz score of 7 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected Pfizer’s ranking:

Get Pfizer alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Barclays set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.27.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $46.23 on Friday. Pfizer has a 52 week low of $33.20 and a 52 week high of $46.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.88.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 44.63%. The business had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 51.32%.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 55,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,008.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 21,976,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,576,712. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Pfizer (PFE) Receives Daily News Sentiment Score of 2.19” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/01/pfizer-pfe-receives-daily-news-sentiment-score-of-2-19.html.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.