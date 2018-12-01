Pfizer’s (PFE) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities currently has a $54.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Morningstar set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.27.

NYSE PFE opened at $46.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.88. Pfizer has a 12-month low of $33.20 and a 12-month high of $46.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 44.63% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.32%.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 55,556 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,008.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 21,976,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,576,712. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 441,792,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,469,816,000 after buying an additional 6,620,749 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Pfizer by 3.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,231,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,095,110,000 after buying an additional 2,497,736 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Pfizer by 0.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 61,881,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,245,053,000 after buying an additional 160,730 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Pfizer by 2.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,493,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,445,614,000 after buying an additional 1,126,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Pfizer by 15.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,233,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,967,651,000 after buying an additional 7,059,171 shares in the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

