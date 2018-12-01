Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Raises Holdings in Criteo SA (CRTO)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,690,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,487 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned about 2.52% of Criteo worth $38,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Criteo in the 2nd quarter worth $249,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Criteo by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 2,968 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Criteo by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Criteo in the 2nd quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Criteo in the 2nd quarter worth about $366,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Criteo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Criteo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Criteo in a research report on Monday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $42.00 target price on shares of Criteo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Criteo from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.44.

Shares of CRTO stock opened at $23.30 on Friday. Criteo SA has a one year low of $19.13 and a one year high of $36.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.48.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The information services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Criteo had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $223.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Criteo’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Criteo SA will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Criteo SA, a technology company, engages in digital performance marketing in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo Engine solutions include recommendation algorithms that create tailored advertisements to specific customer interest by determining the specific products and services to include in the advertisement; predictive bidding algorithms that predict the probability and nature of a user's engagement with a given advertisement; and bidding engine for executing campaigns based on objectives set by the clients.

