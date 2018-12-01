Piedmont Office Realty Trust (PDM) Upgraded to Buy by SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Piedmont Office Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Shares of NYSE:PDM traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.53. 3,187,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744,772. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.58. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $16.69 and a 1 year high of $20.57.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $129.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

In other news, Director Dale H. Taysom acquired 2,000 shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $35,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,022.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 151.9% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 6,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Titus Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

