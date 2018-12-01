Pigeoncoin Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 1st. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and QBTC. Pigeoncoin has a total market capitalization of $178,216.00 and $1,127.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

APIS (APIS) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007390 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000962 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000146 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Banyan Network (BBN) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded 134.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000356 BTC.

About Pigeoncoin

Pigeoncoin uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 1,408,095,000 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin. The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

Pigeoncoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pigeoncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pigeoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

