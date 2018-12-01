Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Decreases Holdings in CubeSmart (CUBE)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 24.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,421 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CUBE. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in CubeSmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in CubeSmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in CubeSmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 198.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in CubeSmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $199,000.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks set a $32.00 price objective on CubeSmart and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded CubeSmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Bank of America upgraded CubeSmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.22 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. CubeSmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.91.

Shares of NYSE CUBE opened at $31.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.04. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $25.22 and a 12-month high of $33.18.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $153.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.76 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 26.43%. On average, analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

CubeSmart Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2018 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

