Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Invests $221,000 in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM) Stock

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,215 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MLM. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 63.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 284,109 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,694,000 after purchasing an additional 109,897 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 5.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,065 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 19.9% during the third quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 30,516 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,552,000 after purchasing an additional 5,056 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,838,515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $334,517,000 after purchasing an additional 7,195 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 6.0% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,867 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Martin Marietta Materials to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Barclays set a $215.00 price target on Martin Marietta Materials and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Citigroup set a $231.00 price target on Martin Marietta Materials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Stephens set a $204.00 price target on Martin Marietta Materials and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.11.

In other news, SVP Donald A. Mccunniff sold 1,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.50, for a total value of $273,798.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,683,628.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MLM stock opened at $190.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.09. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.75 and a twelve month high of $241.33.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 17.95%. Martin Marietta Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.74%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural-resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete, and asphalt and paving products; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

