Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TEVA)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 9.6% during the third quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 536,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,549,000 after buying an additional 46,887 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 19.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,481,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,341,000 after buying an additional 3,921,785 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 9.0% during the third quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 9,911,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,484,000 after buying an additional 817,964 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 36.5% during the third quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 11.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 141,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TEVA opened at $21.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.77. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has a twelve month low of $14.05 and a twelve month high of $25.96.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.11. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 54.67% and a positive return on equity of 21.83%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Richard Daniell sold 2,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total value of $58,940.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,488 shares in the company, valued at $58,940.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deborah A. Griffin sold 2,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $56,334.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,334.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,531 shares of company stock valued at $152,749 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TEVA. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.08.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

