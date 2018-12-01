Pintec Technology’s (NASDAQ:PT) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, December 4th. Pintec Technology had issued 3,725,000 shares in its public offering on October 25th. The total size of the offering was $44,253,000 based on an initial share price of $11.88. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

PT stock opened at $11.13 on Friday. Pintec Technology has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $15.10.

Get Pintec Technology alerts:

Pintec Technology (NASDAQ:PT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 28th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.93 million for the quarter.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Pintec Technology Holdings Ltd’s Quiet Period Will Expire on December 4th (NASDAQ:PT)” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/01/pintec-technology-holdings-ltds-quiet-period-will-expire-on-december-4th-nasdaqpt.html.

About Pintec Technology

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of an online technology platform that enables financial services in the People's Republic of China. The company connects business partners and financial partners on its open platform and enables them to provide financial services to end users.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Pintec Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pintec Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.